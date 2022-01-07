Growth Curve: India's Economy Expected to Grow at 9.2% in 2021-22

India's economy is estimated to clock a growth of 9.2 per cent in terms of real GDP for FY22, official data showed on Friday.

In 2020-21, India's economy had contracted by (-)7.3 per cent.

On Friday, the First Advance Estimates of National Income for financial year 2021-22, estimated that 'Real GDP' or 'GDP at Constant Prices' (2011-12) in the year 2021-22 rose to Rs 147.54 lakh crore from Rs 135.13 lakh crore, the 'Provisional Estimate of GDP' for the year 2020-21.