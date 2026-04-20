Goa Police Book YouTuber Gautam Khattar Over Remarks On St Francis Xavier

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Goa Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Gautam Khattar, a right-wing speaker, for alleged objectionable remarks made against St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa. The FIR was filed following a public event in Goa where Khattar addressed the audience. The incident has led to significant political and community reactions, with calls for immediate action from various quarters.
According to Siasat, the FIR was registered on Sunday night after a video of Gautam Khattar’s speech at an event in the presence of several political figures went viral. Superintendent of Police (South) Santosh Desai confirmed that Khattar has been booked for hurting religious sentiments and stated that further action would be taken as per legal procedures.
The event, organised by Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti in Mormugao to mark Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav, was attended by State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Daji Salkar. Coverage revealed that a complaint was lodged by Congress leader Peter D'Souza at Vasco police station, alleging that Khattar’s remarks were intended to hurt religious sentiments.
Political leaders across party lines have condemned the remarks. Congress MLA Altone D'Costa demanded Khattar’s immediate arrest, stating that the speech was a clear attempt to disturb communal harmony in Goa. D'Costa emphasised, “Goencho Saib is a revered saint worshipped by people from all religions. Khattar should be arrested before he leaves Goa.”
Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai, have also called for strict action. Reporting indicated that Alemao urged the Chief Minister to ensure Khattar’s arrest, stating that divisive statements have no place in Goa’s tradition of communal harmony.
“We will not allow anyone to disturb our unity or disrespect our faith. This case must be dealt with an iron hand,” Alemao said, as quoted in the official statement.
Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti, the event organiser, has distanced itself from Khattar’s remarks and issued an apology to the Christian community. The group stated that they did not expect such statements and had attempted to stop Khattar during the event. Further details show that the organisers expressed regret and reaffirmed their commitment to harmonious coexistence.
The relics of St Francis Xavier are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus Church in Old Goa, a site that attracts visitors from India and abroad. Statements from community leaders highlighted the importance of maintaining communal peace, especially given the saint’s significance to Goans of all faiths.
Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that action will be taken in accordance with the law. At the end of the official update, authorities reiterated their commitment to upholding communal harmony and addressing any attempts to disrupt peace in the state.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.