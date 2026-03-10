Global Oil Prices Plunge Amid US-Iran Conflict And Sanctions Shift

Global oil prices have experienced significant volatility in March 2026, initially surging to four-year highs due to the US-Israel war on Iran and subsequent threats to Middle Eastern oil exports. Following statements from US President Donald Trump suggesting the conflict could end soon and indicating a potential easing of oil-related sanctions, prices dropped sharply, though they remain elevated compared to previous weeks. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global energy supplies, has been effectively closed for over a week, intensifying concerns about supply disruptions.