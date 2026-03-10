Global Oil Prices Plunge Amid US-Iran Conflict And Sanctions Shift

advertisement
Global oil prices have experienced significant volatility in March 2026, initially surging to four-year highs due to the US-Israel war on Iran and subsequent threats to Middle Eastern oil exports. Following statements from US President Donald Trump suggesting the conflict could end soon and indicating a potential easing of oil-related sanctions, prices dropped sharply, though they remain elevated compared to previous weeks. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global energy supplies, has been effectively closed for over a week, intensifying concerns about supply disruptions.
According to The Guardian, Brent crude surged as high as $119.50 per barrel before falling to $91.58 after President Trump described the war as “very complete, pretty much” and reassured investors. Trump also warned that any Iranian attempt to block the Strait of Hormuz would result in a severe US response, further highlighting the strategic importance of the waterway for global oil flows.
As reported by BBC, oil prices dropped by approximately 10% in Asian trading, with Brent crude at $88.92 and Nymex Light Sweet at $85.08. The decline followed Trump’s public remarks that the military campaign would be a “short-term excursion,” which eased market fears of prolonged supply disruptions and led to gains in Asian stock markets.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open higher after Trump’s comments, reversing some of the losses from the previous week when oil prices had surged past $100 per barrel. The volatility index had reached a 21-month high, reflecting investor uncertainty over the conflict’s impact on energy markets.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards stated they would not allow “one litre of oil” to be exported from the region if US and Israeli attacks continued. Trump’s response included threats of intensified military action and a plan to deploy the US Navy to escort tankers, while also hinting at waiving certain oil-related sanctions to stabilise markets.
“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,” Trump stated on social media.
As coverage revealed, Trump’s decision to temporarily lift sanctions followed a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The move included a waiver for Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil for 30 days, aiming to offset Middle Eastern supply losses. This development has complicated US efforts to maintain pressure on Russia over the Ukraine conflict.
Governments in Europe and Asia have responded to the oil price swings by imposing price caps and implementing emergency measures following reports. Countries such as Croatia, Hungary, South Korea, and Thailand have capped fuel prices, while Bangladesh advanced holidays to conserve fuel, and the Philippines ordered reductions in official travel and air conditioning use.
Oil prices remain volatile, with the market still trading at levels significantly higher than those seen before the escalation of the US-Israel conflict with Iran as details emerged. The ongoing military operations, including missile and drone attacks across the Gulf, have kept security concerns high, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.
“Global oil prices jumped nearly 20% to a four-year high before easing slightly after Trump suggested the conflict may end soon,” a summary of recent developments stated.
Stock markets in the US and Asia have shown resilience, rebounding as oil prices retreated from their peaks according to updates. The G7 nations have indicated readiness to take measures to address energy supply concerns, including the potential release of strategic oil reserves, though no final decision has been made.
Broader economic and social impacts are being felt, with sectors such as hospitality in India warning of possible disruptions due to LPG supply issues at the end of the day. The situation remains fluid, with governments and markets closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and their implications for global energy security.
“The US stock market has a history of bouncing back relatively quickly from past military conflicts, as long as oil prices do not stay too high for too long,” a market analysis noted.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.