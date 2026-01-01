Gig Workers Demand Fair Pay and Conditions in Massive New Year's Eve Strike

advertisement
On 31 December 2025, over two lakh gig workers across India participated in a nationwide strike, logging off from major delivery and quick-commerce platforms. The strike, which began at 7 am and continued until midnight, was organised to demand fair wages, social security, and improved working conditions. The action followed a similar protest on 25 December and led to significant disruptions in food and parcel delivery services, especially in metropolitan cities.
According to The News Minute, the strike was coordinated by national unions including the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) and the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU). Worker representatives estimated participation at over two lakh, with the highest impact observed in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The unions highlighted demands such as a minimum monthly wage of Rs 40,000, removal of the 10-minute delivery system, and access to social security benefits.
As reported by The Hindu, the protest raised a six-point charter including fair wages, safe working conditions, and protection of workers’ rights. The unions also called for urgent government intervention, with letters sent to the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The Code on Social Security, 2020, was referenced as a legislative step, but workers noted that implementation of welfare schemes remains pending.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the strike was supported by unions from Telangana, Karnataka, and Delhi. Delivery partners cited concerns over non-transparent wage structures, increased minimum working hours, and penalties for late deliveries.
“Workers are currently paid on the basis of tasks they complete, not working hours. But this system does not take into account waiting time, low demand, bad weather and traffic delays. Platforms change pay structures whenever they like, so workers don’t know what their earnings will look like.”
This report noted, however, that in Delhi-NCR, the strike’s impact was limited as many workers chose to remain online due to lucrative incentives offered by platforms. Zomato and Swiggy reportedly promised increased earnings, with some delivery partners able to earn up to Rs 4,000 on New Year’s Eve. Several workers cited financial necessity and regret over lost income from previous protests as reasons for not joining the strike.
This article added that workers’ grievances included frequent changes to incentive structures, lack of insurance, and penalties for order cancellations. Many reported working 15-16 hours a day to make ends meet, with some stating that after expenses, daily earnings were as low as Rs 700-800. The strike also called for restoration of previous payout structures and festival-linked incentives.
The scale of the protest was further emphasised as this report noted, with quick commerce and food delivery services facing disruptions on one of the busiest days of the year. The strikes were called by unions in Karnataka and Telangana, with support from Delhi-based associations, and targeted issues such as pay transparency and the blocking of worker IDs.
The broader context of the strike was examined as this article mentioned, comparing India’s legal framework to international developments. While India’s Code on Social Security, 2020, recognises gig workers, implementation of welfare measures remains slow. In contrast, countries such as Spain, France, and Malaysia have enacted laws guaranteeing minimum pay, social security, and collective bargaining rights for platform workers.
“Their demands for fair pay, humane working conditions, dignity at work and social security are legitimate and just. This protest was not about disruption, but about being heard. I stand with them in solidarity.”
The challenges faced by gig workers, including algorithmic management and lack of employment benefits, were discussed this report highlighted. The article noted that the scattered nature of gig work and the classification of workers as “delivery partners” hinder access to core labour standards and collective bargaining. The timing of the strike on New Year’s Eve was seen as a strategic move to maximise impact and raise public awareness.
Despite company efforts to incentivise continued work, the strike saw widespread participation, particularly in high-demand cities. In some regions, police restrictions led to digital-only protests, while in Delhi, workers organised in-person demonstrations this news report said.
