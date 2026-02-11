‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Changed Amid Row, FWICE Demands Screening

advertisement
Manoj Bajpayee’s film, originally titled ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’, has undergone a title change following widespread protests and legal action. The film, set for release on Netflix, drew criticism for its name, which was perceived as offensive by members of the Brahmin community and several political leaders. The producers agreed to change the title after a court case, but the new title has not yet been announced. Promotional materials for the film have also been withdrawn.
According to Financial Express, the controversy began when the film’s title, translating to ‘corrupt priest’, was announced at a Netflix event. The title was viewed as potentially harmful to the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community, leading to protests, FIRs, and legal petitions. The Delhi High Court was informed that the producers were willing to change the title, and the court disposed of the plea after the petitioner’s grievance was addressed.
Legal proceedings concluded with the court noting that the plaintiff’s concerns had been satisfied by the producers’ decision to change the title. Coverage revealed that the film’s title was not directly represented in the narrative, which contributed to the controversy and subsequent interruptions in the film’s post-production process.
FWICE President BN Tiwari stated that the title change alone was insufficient. He demanded a pre-release screening of the film for both the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees and the community. Further reporting indicated that Tiwari warned of action if the film was released without such a screening, emphasizing the importance of community approval before public release.
“We are fine with the decision to change the title, but that alone is not enough. We would like to watch the film and understand how the community is depicted, as a title usually stems from the essence of the narrative,” Tiwari said.
Political and regional leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also opposed the original title. Analysis showed that members of the Brahmin community protested for an immediate ban, alleging that the project targeted their community. The backlash included public demonstrations and the burning of effigies of Manoj Bajpayee in several locations.
In response to the protests, the film’s producers removed all promotional content and agreed to the title change. The new title has not been disclosed, and the film remains in post-production. As details emerged, FWICE reiterated its demand for a screening, stating that the film’s content must be reviewed to ensure it does not misrepresent or harm any community.
“Title kahani se hi banta hai aur related hota hai isiliye community ke liye screening honi chaiyeh [The title is derived from the story that’s why we want a screening for the community],” Tiwari added.
Industry sources confirmed that the film’s title had not been cleared with the relevant film body before its public announcement. Statements confirmed that FWICE would take serious action if the film was released without the requested screening, underscoring the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the project.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.