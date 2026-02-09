Unexplained Past Deaths, 3 Marriages: Ghaziabad Suicide Case Gets Murkier

advertisement
Three minor sisters died after falling from the ninth floor of a high-rise in Ghaziabad earlier this week. Initial reports suggested possible links to a task-based online game, but subsequent police investigation has shifted focus to the family’s background, financial distress, and inconsistencies in the timeline of events. Authorities are examining all aspects of the case, including the family’s living arrangements and past incidents.
As reported by The Indian Express, the girls’ father, Chetan Kumar, resides in Bharat City Society with three wives: Sujata, Heena, and Tina. Police have found discrepancies in Chetan Kumar’s statements regarding his marriages, including conflicting accounts of wedding dates and the reasons for multiple marriages.
Investigators noted that the family, despite having a three-bedroom flat, all slept in a single room. Coverage revealed that this was part of their routine, with the children often staying awake late, talking and playing games together. No one in the household reported noticing the girls leaving the room on the night of the incident.
Analysis showed that police are attempting to track these devices, but data recovery is unlikely due to formatting after resale.
Another aspect under investigation is the family’s history of unexplained deaths. On the birthday of Chetan Kumar’s eldest daughter, a relative reportedly fell from the third floor and died. The family did not file a police complaint at the time.
Further details emerged as police interviewed extended family members about this earlier incident.
Chetan Kumar initially claimed to have married Sujata in 2010 and Heena in 2013, but this conflicts with the age of his eldest daughter. He also previously denied that Tina was his wife, describing her as his sister-in-law, before later confirming the marriage.
Police are working to retrieve documents to establish an accurate timeline, but the lack of education and documentation among family members has made this process difficult. Details emerged that the investigation is ongoing, with authorities focusing on both digital and family history evidence to clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.