Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Wins Jalna

Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, won the Jalna Municipal Corporation election in Maharashtra as an independent candidate from ward number 13.

He secured 2,661 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Raosaheb Dhoble of the Bharatiya Janata Party, by a margin of 184 votes. The election was part of the broader Maharashtra local body polls, with counting for 29 civic bodies underway on 16 January 2026. Pangarkar’s victory comes while the murder case against him remains under trial, and he is currently out on bail.