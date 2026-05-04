In Jorhat, Gogoi Trails By 18K+ Votes, While CM Himanta Leads in Jalukbari

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Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress candidate from Jorhat, is engaged in a closely contested battle as early trends from the 2026 Assam Assembly elections indicate a strong statewide lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The counting of votes began on 4 May 2026, following a single-phase poll on 9 April that saw a record voter turnout exceeding 85%. The outcome in Jorhat is being watched closely due to its political significance and Gogoi’s prominence within the Congress party.
According to Hindustan Times, Gaurav Gogoi is locked in a see-saw contest in Jorhat, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading in 77 seats across Assam, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. The Jorhat seat is considered crucial for the Congress, as Gogoi seeks to reclaim his family’s legacy in Upper Assam.
After eleven rounds of counting, Gogoi was trailing by over 11,000 votes, with the BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami leading in the Jorhat assembly seat.
As coverage revealed, the high voter turnout in Assam was driven by strong participation from both young voters and women, with some constituencies recording over 90% turnout. The Jorhat constituency, where Gogoi is contesting, has seen intense campaigning and is a focal point for the Congress’s efforts to regain influence in the region.
In other key contests, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading in Jalukbari, while in Guwahati Central, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta is ahead of Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Kunki Chowdhury. The Congress is hoping for a late surge in rural areas, but early numbers indicate a challenging path. Reporting indicated that the BJP could secure a third consecutive term if trends hold.
After four rounds of counting, Sarma is leading the Jalukbari seat by over 25,000 votes.
“Gaurav Gogoi is on a close see-saw battle in Jorhat,” the report stated, highlighting the high stakes for the Congress in this constituency.
In the broader context of Assam’s political landscape, the 2026 elections are notable for the impact of recent delimitation, which has redrawn more than 80 constituencies and altered voter dynamics in regions such as Lower Assam and the Barak Valley. Analysis showed that youth and first-time voters played a significant role in shaping the turnout, with nearly 29% of voters aged between 18 and 29.
Other high-profile contests include Sivasagar, where Akhil Gogoi of the Raijor Dal is seeking re-election, and Dispur, where the BJP has fielded Pradyut Bordoloi, a former Congress leader. The Election Commission has deployed extensive security measures to ensure a peaceful counting process, and the final results are expected to clarify the direction of Assam’s governance for the next five years as details emerged.
“Whether Himanta Biswa Sarma secures a second term or the Gaurav Gogoi-led opposition pulls off a stunning upset, the direction of the ‘Gateway to the Northeast’ for the next five years will be clear by the end of the day,” the report noted.
While the BJP maintains a strong lead in the overall seat tally, the outcome in Jorhat remains uncertain, with Gaurav Gogoi’s performance likely to influence the Congress’s prospects in Upper Assam and beyond according to early updates.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.