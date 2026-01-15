A Maharashtra Minister's Struggle to Vote in Navi Mumbai Till EC Intervened

Maharashtra Forest Minister and senior BJP leader Ganesh Naik was unable to cast his vote in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections on 15 January 2026. Naik reported that his name was missing from the voters’ list at the designated polling centre. Despite being a regular voter at Navi Mumbai School No. 94, he was redirected to St Mary's High School, where his name was also absent from the list, preventing him from voting.

Naik was able to cast vote only after Election Commission officials intervened.