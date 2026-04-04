FSSAI Joins Delhi Police In Action Against Expired Food Racket

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Three individuals were arrested in Delhi’s Dwarka area after authorities uncovered a scheme involving the repackaging and sale of expired food and beverage products. The operation was discovered in Sector 28, where large quantities of soft drink cans and biscuits with altered packaging and forged expiry dates were seized. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was called to the scene to verify licences and collect product samples for further investigation.
According to The Hindu, FSSAI officials conducted an on-site inspection following the police raid. The products found included 3,096 soft drink cans and a significant quantity of biscuits from multinational brands, all bearing forged batch numbers and expiry dates. The three arrested individuals were identified as Kamal Mudgil, Shivam Singh, and Lokesh Kumar.
Authorities stated that the inspection led to the immediate seizure of the counterfeit goods. FSSAI’s involvement was crucial in verifying the authenticity of the food products and ensuring that the seized items did not reach consumers. The investigation is ongoing, with further checks on the supply chain and distribution networks linked to the accused.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, FSSAI also plays a role in providing nutritional guidance to consumers. For example, the authority has noted that tamarind-based drinks like imli sharbat contain iron, potassium, and antioxidants, and that natural ingredients can offer health benefits without artificial additives. This underscores FSSAI’s dual mandate of both enforcement and public education.
Food safety enforcement actions are essential to protect consumers from health risks associated with expired or adulterated products. FSSAI’s guidelines recommend that consumers check batch numbers and expiry dates before purchasing packaged foods, and report any suspicious products to authorities.
“Officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) were called to the spot to verify the firm’s licences and collect samples,”
Recent coverage revealed that the seized products were intended for sale in local markets, raising concerns about the prevalence of expired goods in the retail supply chain. FSSAI’s intervention in such cases is aimed at ensuring that only safe, properly labelled food items are available to the public.
Consumer awareness initiatives have emphasised the importance of choosing fresh, unadulterated ingredients for homemade beverages and meals. FSSAI’s recommendations highlight the value of natural foods and the risks associated with consuming expired or improperly stored products.
The ongoing investigation as details emerged is expected to result in further scrutiny of food safety practices among retailers and distributors in the region.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.