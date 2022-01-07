From Bahamas, With Love: Sidney Poitier signs off at 94
(Photo: IANS)
The first Black man to win an Oscar, the Bahamanian thespian and diplomat Sidney Poitier, passed away on Friday, 7 January, at the age of 94 in his native country.
His death was announced by the Foreign Affairs Minister of Bahamas, Fred Mitchell, prompting an outpouring of tributes for the actor who'll forever be remembered for the characters he played in 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner', 'In the Heat of the Night', and 'Lilies of the Field'.
Poitier, according to 'The Independent', was automatically granted US citizenship after being unexpectedly born in Miami while his parents were visiting in February 1927.
He grew up in the Bahamas but moved to America when he was 15, landing his first lead film role just one year later in 'Blackboard Jungle' (1955).
Recalling Poitier's early days, controversial talk show Piers Morgan tweeted a heart-warming story.
'Euphoria' star Colman Domingo, in an emotional Twitter post, wrote: "Until I can properly eulogise him later. Heart broken. I am because of him. He blazed a tremendous path for thespians such as me. I am forever grateful. Standing O for this giant."
Poitier's first experience of awards recognition came with 'The Defiant Ones' (1958), which saw him nominated for Best Actor alongside co-star Tony Curtis. Six years later, he made history by winning the Best Actor Oscar for 'Lilies of the Field', which narrated the story of an African American and a group of nuns who believe that he has come to build for them a chapel.
At the same ceremony, according to 'The Independent', Poitier received an Honorary Academy Award for his contribution to American cinema. As of 2012, following the death of Ernest Borgnine, Poitier became the oldest living Best Actor winner in history.
In the 1980s, Poitier directed a number of films, but had the most success with the Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder comedy 'Stir Crazy' (1980).
The thespian also served as a diplomat. In 1997, he was named ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan. He remained in the position until 2007.
Poitier married twice, the first time to Juanita Hardy from 1960 to 1965. After a nine-year affair with actor and singer Diahann Carol, Poitier married Canadian actor Joanna Shimkus in 1976. They stayed together for the remainder of his life.
Poitier is survived by six children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)