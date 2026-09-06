'Freedom of Religion Not For Muslims?': Owaisi on Saharanpur Mosque Demolition

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A mosque located within the Saharanpur Collectorate complex in Uttar Pradesh was demolished at approximately 5 am on 5 September 2026, following a district court’s decision upholding an earlier administrative order that declared the structure an unauthorised occupation of government land. The demolition was carried out amid heavy police deployment, and a nearly 20-foot-deep well was discovered beneath the debris during subsequent site clearance. The incident has drawn condemnation from opposition leaders and raised questions about constitutional protections and due legal process.
According to Maktoob Media, the mosque’s demolition was preceded by a district court order on 4 September 2026, which dismissed the mosque management committee’s appeal against the administration’s decision. The administration had previously declared the mosque an unauthorised occupation under the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1972, and imposed a penalty of approximately ₹6.41 crore on the alleged illegal occupants.
As reported by The Observer Post, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the demolition, questioning whether the constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion applies equally to Muslims. Owaisi stated, “You cannot bulldoze our masjid just because you have an itch,” and argued that the mosque’s representatives should have been allowed to approach higher courts before any demolition action was taken.
Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, criticised the timing and manner of the demolition as coverage revealed. Hasan was reportedly placed under house arrest to prevent her from travelling to Saharanpur, while Mayawati called for an immediate halt to mosque demolitions across Uttar Pradesh, emphasising the government’s responsibility to protect all religious sites.
“Does the constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion no longer apply to Muslims? Why is it that our places of worship are constantly bulldozed on flimsy grounds?” Owaisi asked, as quoted in the aftermath of the demolition.
Legal proceedings began in 2025 when a petition was filed by Bajrang Dal regional convener Vikas Tyagi, alleging that the mosque was an illegal structure on government land according to findings. The Saharanpur city magistrate subsequently declared the mosque illegal, and the district court rejected the mosque committee’s appeal on 2 September 2026, clearing the way for the demolition.
During debris removal after the demolition, a slab was discovered and, upon being cut, revealed a nearly 20-foot-deep and 1.5-metre-wide well beneath the site as details emerged. Officials stated that the well appeared to be around a century old, but its exact age and historical significance would be determined by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which was informed to examine the site.
Police personnel remain deployed at the collectorate premises, and public access to the site is currently restricted as subsequent updates indicated. The well has been temporarily covered with an iron sheet to prevent debris from falling in, pending further investigation by archaeological experts.
“Natural justice demands that they be allowed to approach higher courts,” Owaisi said, reiterating his call for adherence to constitutional and legal procedures.
Further reactions from opposition figures included allegations that the administration acted with undue haste and failed to consider legal principles such as “Waqf by User” and adverse possession as analysis showed. The mosque committee maintained that records established the mosque’s existence since at least 1911, and that prayers had been offered there continuously for over a century.
Community leaders and legal experts have called for a thorough review of the demolition process and the opportunity for affected parties to seek redress through higher courts as further statements confirmed. The ASI’s examination of the well is expected to provide additional historical context to the site in the coming weeks.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.