'Freedom Cruelly Ripped Away From Him': Family on Sanjiv Bhatt's 8 Years of Jail

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Former Indian Police Service officer Sanjiv Bhatt has completed eight years in prison as of 5 September 2026. His children, Aakashi Bhatt and Shantanu Bhatt, marked this period by reflecting on the impact of his incarceration on their family and the ongoing fight for justice. Bhatt has been imprisoned since September 2018, following his conviction in a 1990 custodial death case and a subsequent sentence in a 1996 drug-planting case.
According to Maktoob Media, Aakashi and Shantanu Bhatt released a statement on the anniversary, stating that their father’s courage and resolve remain unbroken despite 2,923 days of incarceration. They described the legal actions against him as “trumped-up charges manufactured to silence his voice of truth.”
The siblings emphasised that Sanjiv Bhatt’s sacrifices were not for personal gain but for those who suffered hate and violence for political ambitions. Coverage revealed that Bhatt’s family believes he placed his career, reputation, and freedom at risk because he felt those in power must be held to high standards of accountability.
In their statement, Aakashi and Shantanu highlighted the erosion of democratic institutions, noting that the judiciary and other bodies meant to protect citizens had failed to do so in their father’s case. They stated, “The greatest victory of repression is not breaking the person it targets, but convincing everyone watching that there is nothing they can do.”
“Eight years since they stole his freedom, but failed to shake his courage. Eight years since they tried to bury his resolve, but could not break his indomitable spirit.”
The family’s account also addressed the broader implications for democracy, warning that its foundations are undermined when institutions serve power rather than restrain it. Reporting indicated that the siblings see their father’s continued resistance as a testament to the importance of defending democratic values and institutional integrity.
Bhatt, a former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, was suspended in 2011 and dismissed in 2015. He submitted an affidavit in 2011 alleging complicity of then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat violence. Further details confirm that Bhatt is serving a life sentence for the custodial death case and received an additional 20-year sentence in 2024 for the drug-planting case. His family and supporters maintain that the cases are politically motivated.
Despite the prolonged incarceration, the family asserts that Bhatt’s refusal to surrender his conscience remains intact. At the end of their statement, Aakashi and Shantanu called on others to defend the independence of institutions and the rule of law, stating, “We must stand together and raise our voices … not only for our father, Mr Sanjiv Bhatt, but also for all those who have sacrificed everything to protect the rights, freedoms and values that belong to every citizen of our country.”
“Eight years on, our father is still standing strong, with his head held high, his conscience intact and his resolve unbroken! He refuses to bend, to be silenced or surrender … And neither will we!”
The siblings concluded by urging the public to remember the cost of defending principles and the importance of collective action in upholding democratic values as their statement emphasised.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.