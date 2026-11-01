Four Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Ujjain Hotel Chamber

Four workers died after entering a waste chamber at a hotel in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on the night of 1 November 2026. The incident occurred at Shri Ganga Hotel on Dewas Road, where the workers were assigned to clean a chamber used for collecting leftover food and residual waste. Two additional individuals who attempted to rescue the trapped workers also fell ill and required hospital treatment.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.