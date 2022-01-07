Four Former J&K Chief Ministers, Family to Lose SSG Cover; Force Downsized

The decision was taken after a security review meeting headed by J&K Lt governor Manoj Sinha held recently that the former chief ministers and their immediate family members did not need elite group protection since the normal security wing of the local police, augmented by the close protection team (CPT) drawn from the SSG, would be enough.

The SSG created by an Act of the state legislature in 2000 cannot be wound up as such since that would need a legislation by the Parliament because in the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 it was decided to dispense with SSG cover to former chief ministers, but not the disbanding of the SSG.