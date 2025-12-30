Mumbai: Four Dead, Nine Injured As BEST Bus Runs Over Pedestrians in Bhandup

As highlighted by The Hindu, the accident took place as the bus was reversing at the end point of its route. The vehicle was a wet-leased midi bus from Olectra Greentech, and the driver was a regular employee of BEST. The police stated that an FIR was being registered, and the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. The report also noted that the public relations department of BEST did not confirm the accident for over an hour after it occured.