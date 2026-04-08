Two Children Among Four Killed in Manipur as Fresh Violence Erupts

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On 7 April 2026, two children were killed in a bomb attack in Bishnupur district, Manipur, and two protesters died later the same day after security forces opened fire during demonstrations.
The incidents occurred amid ongoing ethnic tensions in the region, leading to heightened security measures and the suspension of internet services in several districts.
According to Deccan Herald, the violence began when a bomb attack in Moirang Tronglaobi village killed two minors, including a five-month-old baby, while they were asleep with their mother.
The mother sustained injuries and was hospitalised. Security forces cordoned off the area and increased deployments to prevent further escalation.
As reported by The Indian Express, the attack on the children sparked widespread outrage and protests in the region. The incident occurred along the sensitive boundary between Meitei-dominated and Kuki-Zomi-dominated areas.
The state government responded by suspending internet services in five valley districts for three days to maintain law and order.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, protests erupted following the deaths of the children, with demonstrators storming a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp.
Security forces allegedly fired at the crowd, resulting in the deaths of two protesters and injuries to at least 31 others.
The authorities stated that the investigation into the attack on the children would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency.
Further coverage revealed that the mob attempted to snatch weapons and set vehicles on fire at the CRPF camp.
The administration cited concerns that anti-social elements might use social media to incite further violence, justifying the internet suspension.
The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, representing Kuki interests, denied involvement in the bomb attack and called for a thorough investigation.
“Such brutality will not be tolerated. The matter is under active investigation, and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure that those responsible are swiftly identified and brought to justice in accordance with law,” stated Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam.
In addition, reporting indicated that the explosion occurred around 1 AM, and another explosive device was recovered nearby.
The incident led to further unrest, with demonstrators setting fire to vehicles and burning tyres outside police stations. Local officials described the attack as “brutal” and condemned the violence.
State Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the hospital where the injured mother was admitted and condemned the attack as a direct attempt to derail peace efforts.
Following reports, he chaired a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation and reiterated the government’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.
“This barbaric act is an outright assault on humanity and a direct attempt to derail the hard-earned peace in Manipur. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh stated.
Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced thousands since May 2023.
Analysis showed that the latest incidents have further aggravated tensions, prompting authorities to intensify security and maintain strict law and order measures in the affected districts.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.