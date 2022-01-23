Former Punjab DGP and Navjot Sidhu's Advisor Booked for 'Hate Speech'

Former Director-General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa.
Photo: IANS
Former Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, an advisor to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose wife Razia Sultana is a party's candidate, was booked on Sunday for his 'hate speech' during canvassing in Malerkotla, the Muslim-dominated town.
He has been booked for promoting enmity among communities.
Responding to the registration of case, Mustafa said:
In his video Mustafa was purportedly heard allegedly threatening Hindus with dire consequences if they organise events near his event during a public meeting on 20 January.
Local AAP candidate Jamil-ur-Rehman said he had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Mustafa. "He threatened to beat up AAP workers and candidate," Rehman had said.