Former Punjab DGP and Navjot Sidhu's Advisor Booked for 'Hate Speech'

Former Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, an advisor to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose wife Razia Sultana is a party's candidate, was booked on Sunday for his 'hate speech' during canvassing in Malerkotla, the Muslim-dominated town.

He has been booked for promoting enmity among communities.

Responding to the registration of case, Mustafa said: