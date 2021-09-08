Hope Taliban Govt Will Protect Afghan Citizens' Human Rights: Farooq Abdullah

Former J&K Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah. Image used for representational purposes.
(File Photo: PTI)
Former J&K Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member, Dr Farooq Abdullah said on Wednesday, 8 September, that he hoped the new regime in Afghanistan respects human rights and maintains friendly relations with other countries.
Addressing the party workers at the Mausoleum of his father, late Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, who died this day in 1982, Abdullah said,
Abdullah, who is the president of the regional National Conference, said he had no idea when elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly would be held.
"But, whenever these are held our party will participate in them. We cannot stay away from elections," he said. Replying to a question about statehood and Article 370, he said, "We will fight for both and we will get these as our constitutional right."
