5 Indian Air Force Personnel Killed as AN-32 Aircraft Crashes in Assam's Jorhat

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On 13 June 2026, an Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft crashed while attempting to land at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam. The incident resulted in the deaths of five IAF personnel. The aircraft caught fire after the crash, prompting immediate emergency response and rescue operations at the site. The co-pilot survived and is receiving medical treatment. A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.
According to The Indian Express, the AN-32 was attached to the 43 Squadron and crashed during its landing attempt at the Rowriah area of the Jorhat airfield. Fire engines and ambulances were dispatched to the site to manage the blaze and assist in rescue efforts. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing smoke engulf the area shortly after the crash.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the aircraft split into two upon impact at the airstrip. Emergency response teams arrived quickly to extinguish the fire and conduct rescue operations. Visuals from the site showed the wreckage lying adjacent to the runway, with rescue workers actively dousing the flames.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the AN-32 is a critical component of the Indian Air Force’s logistics operations, capable of carrying up to 7.5 tonnes of cargo or nearly 50 passengers. The incident has raised concerns about the operational safety of the aircraft, which is extensively used for troop movement and supply drops in remote and high-altitude regions.
“Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” the IAF stated, as cited in official communications.
At the start of rescue operations, coverage revealed that the co-pilot survived and was provided immediate medical attention. The IAF confirmed that a court of inquiry would examine technical and operational aspects to ascertain the cause of the crash.
Emergency teams responded rapidly following reports of the accident, with the aircraft coming down inside the Rowriah Air Force Station. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and authorities have not released further details about the sequence of events leading to the incident.
Technical details about the AN-32’s role in the IAF fleet were highlighted in the context of its operational history. The aircraft is known for its ability to operate in extreme weather and challenging terrains, and has been involved in several accidents since its induction in the 1980s.
“The AN-32 is one of the Indian Air Force’s key transport aircraft and is mainly used for logistical support, troop movement, and supply operations, particularly in difficult and remote areas,” an official statement noted.
Investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the IAF has stated that further details will be shared after the inquiry concludes as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.