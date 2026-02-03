'Right Thing to Do': Deepak Firm Over Shielding Muslim Shopkeeper in Uttarakhand

On 26 January 2026, Deepak Kumar, a gym owner in Kotdwar, intervened when a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper was harassed by a group demanding the removal of “Baba” from his shop’s name. The incident was recorded and circulated online, leading to heightened tensions in the area. Multiple FIRs were subsequently filed, and police presence was increased to maintain order. Protests and counter-protests followed, drawing significant attention to the case.

According to The Indian Express , Deepak Kumar, now widely referred to as “Mohammad Deepak,” confronted the group harassing the elderly shopkeeper, Vakeel Ahmed, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease. The confrontation was filmed and quickly went viral, resulting in Deepak facing both public support and backlash, including protests by Bajrang Dal members.

As reported by Hindustan Times , police held a “peace meeting” in Kotdwar on 3 February 2026, involving representatives from all communities and local trade associations. Authorities stated that the situation was under control, with police and PAC personnel deployed at key entry points and social media activity closely monitored to prevent further escalation.

Three FIRs were registered in connection with the incident: one based on the shopkeeper’s complaint, one against Deepak Kumar and his associate Vijay Rawat, and one against unidentified Bajrang Dal members. Coverage revealed that Deepak and Rawat were summoned by police, and Deepak’s gym was placed under police restriction to prevent further unrest.

Local officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police of Pauri Garhwal, appealed for calm and assured that legal action would be taken against anyone found at fault. Analysis showed that the unrest was triggered by objections to the shop’s name, with Bajrang Dal members alleging it could cause confusion with a local temple and demanding a change.

“I said my name was Mohammad Deepak because it was the right thing to do. I am accountable only to god, and standing up for a man who was being attacked for his religion was the humane thing. I’m not fazed by these protests,” Deepak Kumar stated.