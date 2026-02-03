'Right Thing to Do': Deepak Firm Over Shielding Muslim Shopkeeper in Uttarakhand

advertisement
On 26 January 2026, Deepak Kumar, a gym owner in Kotdwar, intervened when a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper was harassed by a group demanding the removal of “Baba” from his shop’s name. The incident was recorded and circulated online, leading to heightened tensions in the area. Multiple FIRs were subsequently filed, and police presence was increased to maintain order. Protests and counter-protests followed, drawing significant attention to the case.
According to The Indian Express, Deepak Kumar, now widely referred to as “Mohammad Deepak,” confronted the group harassing the elderly shopkeeper, Vakeel Ahmed, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease. The confrontation was filmed and quickly went viral, resulting in Deepak facing both public support and backlash, including protests by Bajrang Dal members.
As reported by Hindustan Times, police held a “peace meeting” in Kotdwar on 3 February 2026, involving representatives from all communities and local trade associations. Authorities stated that the situation was under control, with police and PAC personnel deployed at key entry points and social media activity closely monitored to prevent further escalation.
Three FIRs were registered in connection with the incident: one based on the shopkeeper’s complaint, one against Deepak Kumar and his associate Vijay Rawat, and one against unidentified Bajrang Dal members. Coverage revealed that Deepak and Rawat were summoned by police, and Deepak’s gym was placed under police restriction to prevent further unrest.
Local officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police of Pauri Garhwal, appealed for calm and assured that legal action would be taken against anyone found at fault. Analysis showed that the unrest was triggered by objections to the shop’s name, with Bajrang Dal members alleging it could cause confusion with a local temple and demanding a change.
Community reactions were mixed, with some residents expressing that Deepak should not have intervened, while others supported his actions. Further details indicated that Deepak’s family faced isolation, and his wife temporarily relocated their daughter for her well-being amid the ongoing tensions.
Police maintained a high alert in Kotdwar, conducting vehicle checks and monitoring social media for inflammatory content. The authorities reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and taking action against any attempts to disturb public order as details emerged.
“The heart of the matter is I am an Indian, and in India, everyone has equal rights,” Deepak Kumar affirmed.
Despite the ongoing investigation and community divisions, Deepak Kumar remained resolute, stating that he did not regret his actions and would continue to stand up for what he believed was right according to statements from those involved.
