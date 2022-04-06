Fire Breaks Out at Congress Office, Doused

"No one was injured in the incident as it was a minor fire," an official said.
IANS
Breaking News
Published:

A minor fire broke out at the Congress office in the national capital on Wednesday evening, 6 April, and was soon extinguished, a fire department official said.

|

Photo: IANS

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A minor fire broke out at the Congress office in the national capital on Wednesday evening, 6 April, and was soon extinguished, a fire department official said.</p></div>

A minor fire broke out at the Congress office in the national capital on Wednesday evening, 6 April, and was soon extinguished, a fire department official said.

According to the official, they received a call about the fire incident at 24, Akbar Road around 7.30 pm and two fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

"The firemen doused the flames in just 30 minutes and even the cooling process was immediately completed," the official said.

The official said that some dry leaves on the roof of the Congress office had caught the fire.

"No one was injured in the incident as it was a minor fire," he added.
Also Read'Tired of Waiting for Top Brass': Ahmad Patel's Son Hints About Leaving Congress

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT