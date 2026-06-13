FIR Filed Against Comic Pranit More, Others Over 'Rs 370 Biryani' Viral Clips

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Maharashtra Cyber Police have registered a case against stand-up comedian Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and others following the circulation of video clips from a recent comedy show in Gurugram. The videos, which went viral on social media, contained remarks that authorities allege are obscene, offensive, and derogatory towards women and deceased persons. Summons have been issued to the named individuals for inquiry, and the investigation is ongoing.
According to The Indian Express, the FIR was registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station after a preliminary probe into the viral clips. The case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Authorities stated that the content was widely circulated on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, and that it allegedly violated public decency and societal norms.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the controversy began after Himanshu Jangra, an audience member, recounted an incident involving a Rs 370 biryani during the show. Jangra’s remarks, which suggested entitlement to physical intimacy in exchange for the meal, were met with laughter from Pranit More and sparked widespread criticism for trivialising consent and portraying women in a derogatory manner.
Coverage revealed that Dr Sejal Pawar, an MBBS student, made comments about male cadavers during a separate episode of the show. These remarks were flagged by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors as inappropriate and disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased. Both Jangra and Pawar have since apologised publicly for their statements.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, summoning Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra and directing the Haryana Director General of Police to submit a report within seven days as details emerged. The NCW expressed concern over the manner in which the content was presented and its potential to trivialise serious issues before a public audience.
“The Constitution of India grants everyone the freedom of expression. However, it also establishes safeguards to ensure this freedom is not misused. When expression becomes unrestrained, it infringes upon the right of individuals in society to live with dignity,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated regarding the controversy.
Analysis showed that the Maharashtra Cyber Police have issued advisories to content creators and digital influencers, urging compliance with legal frameworks when producing online material. Authorities have also warned the public against sharing the controversial content, noting that dissemination of obscene material could result in legal action under IT and criminal laws.
Further reporting indicated that KEM Hospital in Mumbai has initiated an internal inquiry against Dr Sejal Pawar. The hospital’s committee is reviewing the incident in accordance with the National Medical Commission’s social media guidelines, and a decision on further action is pending the committee’s findings.
Public backlash has been significant, with several members of the comedy community and the general public criticising the remarks made during the show. Statements from comedians such as Mallika Dua have condemned both the content and the individuals involved, highlighting the need for accountability in public performances.
“Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part,” Pranit More said in his public apology.
In the broader context, recent cases involving comedians in Maharashtra have reignited debate over the boundaries of free speech, comedy, and legal accountability. While few such cases have resulted in convictions, performers have faced repeated police action and public scrutiny.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.