FIR Against Badshah in Haryana Over ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

advertisement
Haryana Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known as Badshah, following allegations of objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi song “Tateeree.” The FIR was filed at the Cyber Police Station in Sector 20, Panchkula. Police have initiated the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) to prevent Badshah from leaving the country, and multiple teams are conducting raids to locate him.
According to Hindustan Times, the FIR was registered after a written complaint by a local social activist. The complaint alleged that the music video, released on 1 March 2026, depicted girls in school uniforms in inappropriate scenes and used lyrics considered indecent and disrespectful towards women. The video also referred to a school-like setting as “Badshala,” which the complainant described as a distortion of the word “Pathshala.”
As reported by Deccan Herald, the FIR invokes Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, and Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) concerning obscene acts and songs. Police have issued a formal notice to Badshah to appear before authorities and have begun removing the song from YouTube and other social media platforms.
Police teams are actively searching for Badshah at various locations as efforts continue to ensure his arrest. The authorities have also warned that anyone found creating or sharing reels or videos related to the controversial song may face legal action. The investigation includes verifying whether proper permissions were obtained for the use of a Haryana Roadways bus and a government school campus shown in the video.
The Haryana State Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the matter and issued a summons to Badshah, requiring him to clarify the use of such lyrics and scenes in the song as official statements confirmed. Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia stated, “We have summoned Badshah on March 13. He should clarify why such lyrics and scenes were used in the song.”
The FIR states, “The video shows girls in school uniforms in a school-like setting referred to as ‘Badshala’, described as a distortion of the word ‘pathshala’. It further flagged the alleged use of indecent and obscene lyrics in the song.”
Police have also directed social media platforms to remove the video and related content as part of ongoing action. The National Crime Investigation Bureau has sought action against Badshah, and the Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda has stated that the government has taken strong cognisance of the matter, condemning the depiction of schoolgirls and the portrayal of culture in the video.
Further details revealed that the video’s use of a Haryana Roadways bus is under scrutiny, with authorities investigating whether the necessary permissions were obtained as investigations progress. If found unauthorized, action may be taken against those responsible under Section 120-B of the BNS. Police have also warned that strict action will be taken against anyone spreading objectionable content related to the song.
Additional information indicated that the FIR was registered following complaints from residents who raised concerns about the song’s impact on societal norms at the conclusion of the initial probe. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities stating that further steps will be taken as per the law.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.