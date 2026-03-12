Farooq Abdullah Survives Assassination Attempt At Jammu Wedding

advertisement
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was targeted in an assassination attempt at a wedding function in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu. The assailant, identified as Kamal Singh, fired a shot at Abdullah as he was leaving the venue with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. No injuries were reported, and security personnel immediately apprehended the suspect.
According to Scroll, the accused was arrested at the scene and a firearm was recovered. The Jammu and Kashmir Police stated that their security team, along with the National Security Guard, acted swiftly to neutralise the threat.
As reported by Deccan Herald, CCTV footage captured the moment the gunman approached Abdullah from behind and fired at close range. The accused, a 63-year-old resident of Purani Mandi, Jammu, reportedly told police he had been waiting for an opportunity to target Abdullah for two decades. Officials indicated that the suspect was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, the attempt was foiled by two officers from the security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who overpowered the attacker. The pistol used in the attempt was seized, and further investigation is ongoing. Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister and son of Farooq Abdullah, described the incident as a "very close shave" and questioned the breach of security for a Z+ NSG-protected former Chief Minister.
"Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range & discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that the assassination attempt failed," said Omar Abdullah.
Additional information indicated through official statements that the accused was waiting outside the venue and attempted to fire as Abdullah and Choudhary exited. The suspect was overpowered by an inspector and a sub-inspector, and the police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of the attack.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.