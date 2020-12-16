Farmers Harden Stance on Laws, Threaten to Block Chilla Border

As the farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws entered Day 21, the farmers protesting at the Singhu border threatened to completely block the Delhi-Noida border on Wednesday, 16 December.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said that the farm acts have been welcomed in states across the country and that the government is willing to continue dialogue with genuine farmer unions.

The farmer union leaders during the press conference at Singhu border said that the fight over the new farm laws has reached a stage where they are “determined to win it no matter what.”