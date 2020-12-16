Farmers Harden Stance on Laws, Threaten to Block Chilla Border

As the farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws entered Day 21, the farmers protesting at the Singhu border threatened to completely block the Delhi-Noida border on Wednesday, 16 December.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said that the farm acts have been welcomed in states across the country and that the government is willing to continue dialogue with genuine farmer unions.
The farmer union leaders during the press conference at Singhu border said that the fight over the new farm laws has reached a stage where they are “determined to win it no matter what.”
The Supreme Court will hear a plea today seeking immediate removal of protesting farmers who have blocked several border points of Delhi during their agitation.
"The government is saying 'we won't repeal these laws'. We are saying we will make you do it. The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what," farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal told journalists at Singhu border on Tuesday, according to NDTV.
"We are not running away from negotiation, but the government has to pay heed to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals," he reportedly added.
Farmers have been staging a dharna on the Delhi border in protest against the three agricultural laws brought in by the government. Now, the farmers are warning to again block the Chilla border that had re-opened for the last few days.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that instead of listening to farmers, the BJP government was "defaming" their protests against the Centre's new agriculture laws. Yadav alleged that the BJP only misleads people.
