Protests Enter Day 15; Farmer Unions Reject Govt Proposal

Farmers’ protest against three contentious farm laws entered Day 15 on Thursday, 10 December.

Protesting farm leaders on Wednesday rejected the government's draft proposal for amendments in the three contentious laws and termed it “vague” and also called for protest demonstrations and ‘gheraos’ on 14 December, saying there was nothing new in the government's proposal.

In a draft proposal sent to 13 agitating farmer unions, the government said it was willing to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues. The government has given a written assurance that the MSP system will not be dropped, as per the new law.