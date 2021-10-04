Lakhimpur Kheri | 'Nobody Takes Responsibility of Unfortunate Incidents': SC

Citing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Attorney General KK Venugopal on Monday, 4 October, told the Supreme Court that an "unfortunate incident" happened and the protest against the farm laws must stop now. At this, the top court said that when "such incidents happen, nobody takes responsibility".



"A large number of petitions (against the three farm laws) have been filed. Unfortunate event happened at Lakhimpur Kheri. Such incidents should not happen. The protests must stop," Venugopal told a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

"When such incidents happen, nobody takes responsibility," said the bench, noting that when it had already stayed the three farm laws, there is nothing to be implemented and what are the farmers protesting for?