Faridabad Woman Shot Dead By Estranged Husband Over Marital Dispute

A woman was shot dead outside her residence in Faridabad on the evening of 20 February 2026. The incident occurred in Sunlight Colony of Basantpur village, where the victim, who had been living separately from her husband due to a pending divorce case, was confronted by her estranged spouse. The altercation escalated, resulting in the husband firing multiple shots before fleeing the scene. The woman was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
According to Hindustan Times, the victim, identified as Sangeeta Devi, aged 30, had been residing with her two children apart from her husband and in-laws for some time. Police stated that the accused arrived at her home accompanied by family members and encountered Sangeeta as she was returning to her residence.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, an argument broke out between the parties, which quickly escalated. Sangeeta attempted to retreat, but her husband fired three shots, two of which struck her. Neighbours responded to the sound of gunfire, prompting the accused to flee the location.
Police officials confirmed that Sangeeta’s father and local residents transported her to a private hospital in Sector 31, where medical staff pronounced her dead. The authorities have registered a case of murder and initiated efforts to apprehend the accused, who is reportedly a native of Bihar. Further investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"A case of murder has been registered and teams have been formed to arrest the accused who is native of Bihar. Preliminary investigation revealed a divorce dispute between the husband and wife. A further probe is underway," said Inspector Satya Prakash, SHO of Palla police station.
Police sources indicated that the couple’s divorce proceedings were ongoing in court at the time of the incident. Coverage revealed that Sangeeta had been living separately due to disputes with her husband and his family, and there had been no prior reports of violence filed with the authorities before this fatal encounter.
At the scene, law enforcement collected evidence and recorded statements from witnesses. Police confirmed that the body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the findings will contribute to the ongoing investigation. The authorities have assured that all legal procedures are being followed and that the safety of the victim’s children is being monitored.
The incident has raised concerns about domestic violence and the need for timely intervention in marital disputes. Efforts to locate and apprehend the accused continue as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.