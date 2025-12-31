Faridabad Woman Gangraped in Moving Van After Getting Lift, 2 Suspects Detained

advertisement
(Trigger warning: Mention of rape and sexual assault.)
A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Faridabad after accepting a lift in a van at Metro Chowk during the early hours of 31 December 2025. The suspects reportedly threw the woman out of the moving vehicle near Raja Chowk, resulting in severe head injuries.
The woman managed to contact her sister for help and was subsequently found on the roadside and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police detained both suspects and recovered the van used in the incident. The woman’s condition was described as critical, and an FIR was registered based on her sister’s complaint.
According to Hindustan Times, the incident occurred when the victim was returning home from a friend’s house and was unable to find transport from Metro Chowk to Kalyanpuri Chowk. The two accused, traveling in a Maruti Suzuki Eeco van, offered her a lift around midnight. Police stated that the suspects drove towards the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, where the assault took place.
As reported by The Hindu, the woman was thrown out of the moving vehicle on a deserted road after the assault, sustaining injuries to her head and face. She was initially taken to a civil hospital and later referred to a private hospital by her family. Police confirmed that the woman was declared unfit to give a statement at the time of reporting, and the case was registered on the basis of her sister’s account.
This report noted, the suspects were detained by a crime branch team, and the van was recovered as part of the investigation. The duo was being interrogated to corroborate the facts and determine the sequence of events. Police stated that formal arrests would be made following further inquiry.
This article added, the victim is a mother of three, separated from her husband, and currently resides with her mother. The police spokesperson confirmed that the FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including gang rape and criminal intimidation.
“Her sister told us that the girl said that the two accused took her away towards the Gurugram-Faridabad Road and gang-raped her,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police.
As this report noted, the woman’s family and police are awaiting her recovery to obtain a formal statement. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to establish the full circumstances of the case.
The details of the case, including the registration of the FIR and the medical status of the victim, were confirmed as this report mentioned.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.