‘False Cases Against BJP Leaders’ in Bengal: SC Seeks TMC’s Reply

A group of senior BJP leaders, Arjun Singh and Kailsah Vijayavargiya, got protection against arrest from the Supreme Court in connection with various cases registered agaisnt them by the West Bengal government.
The top court has sought response from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government on the plea by the BJP leaders alleging "political vendetta unleashed by the state".
The leaders insisted that cases were filed in the backdrop of state elections scheduled next year.
A bench headed by Justice SK Kaul sought response from the state government on the allegations of BJP leaders terming these cases as a political vendetta in the backdrop of upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in the state early next year.
Rohatgi insisted that these cases were foisted on his client to stop him from conducting political work for the elections slated in February or March next year.
"Issue notice...no ceorcive steps, till next date of hearing," said the top court.
In Bose's case, who is a spokesperson of BJP, the top court has also sought CISF report regarding the alleged 6 December attack on him.
The top court has listed the matter for further hearing in second week of January.
