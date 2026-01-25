EU Leaders Arrive In India For Republic Day Amid Expectations of Trade Deal

advertisement
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa have arrived in India for a four-day visit. Their trip coincides with India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations, where they will serve as chief guests. The visit precedes the 16th EU-India Summit, scheduled for 27 January 2026, where both sides are expected to discuss trade, defence, and mobility agreements.
According to The Hindu, Ursula von der Leyen’s visit began with her arrival in New Delhi, where she was welcomed by Union Minister Jitin Prasada. Antonio Costa is set to join her ahead of the summit, and both leaders will participate in the Republic Day parade as chief guests, highlighting the growing importance of India-EU relations.
As reported by The Indian Express, the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path will showcase India’s military and cultural achievements, with the EU leaders’ presence marking a significant diplomatic gesture. The central theme for this year’s parade is ‘Vande Mataram’, and the event will be accessible to the public both online and offline.
At the summit, coverage revealed that India and the EU are expected to announce the conclusion of a long-negotiated free trade agreement. Additionally, a strategic defence partnership and a framework for the mobility of Indian professionals are anticipated to be formalised during the talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The EU is India’s largest trading partner in goods, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $136 billion in the 2024-25 financial year. Exports from India to the EU stood at around $76 billion, while imports were valued at $60 billion as details emerged.
"As the world's two largest democracies, India and the EU share a partnership rooted in mutual trust and shared values," stated External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, as quoted in official communications.
In addition to the summit, analysis showed that the Republic Day celebrations will include special tableaux and cultural performances, with the Delhi Assembly premises open to the public for patriotic events. The presence of the EU leaders is seen as a reflection of the strengthening strategic partnership between India and the European Union.
Summit discussions are expected to address global economic and security challenges, particularly in light of recent international developments. The visit is also intended to reinforce cooperation in areas such as technology, climate change, and people-to-people exchanges following reports from diplomatic sources.
"Charting the next phase of the India-EU Strategic partnership. A warm welcome to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on her State Visit to India," stated Randhir Jaiswal on social media.
India’s Republic Day parade will be broadcast on multiple platforms, including Doordarshan and YouTube, ensuring wide public access. The EU leaders’ participation is expected to further enhance bilateral ties and set the stage for future collaboration at the event’s conclusion.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.