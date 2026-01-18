‘Won’t Be Intimidated’: EU Condemns Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Greenland

advertisement
On 17 January 2026, US President Donald Trump announced a 10 percent tariff on goods from eight European countries. He added that the tariffs would rise to 25 percent from 1 June and remain in place until an agreement is reached for the US to buy Greenland.
The targeted countries include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.
European Union leaders and heads of state from affected nations immediately condemned the move, calling it a threat to transatlantic relations and European sovereignty.
According to The Guardian, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that “no amount of intimidation” would alter the EU’s stance on Greenland, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the tariffs as “completely wrong.”
The tariffs are set to apply to all goods exported to the US from the listed countries, with the rate increasing if no agreement is reached regarding Greenland’s status.
As reported by BBC, the European Union convened an emergency meeting of ambassadors from its 27 member states in Brussels to coordinate a response. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that the tariffs “would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.”
The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, emphasised that such measures would harm prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic and distract from core security priorities.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, President Trump justified the tariffs by claiming that Greenland is essential for US national security and global stability, citing concerns over Russian and Chinese interests in the Arctic. He stated that the tariffs would remain in place “until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”
In the middle of these developments, EU leaders reiterated their commitment to unity and sovereignty, with Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa posting that “Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty.”
The EU’s top diplomat also warned that “tariffs risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our shared prosperity.”
Further analysis showed that the European response included the deployment of a small number of troops to Greenland by several NATO members, described as a reconnaissance mission to reinforce the territory’s security.
European leaders have maintained that Greenland’s future is a matter for its people and Denmark, and that the security of the Arctic should be addressed collectively within NATO.
Thousands of people protested in Greenland and Denmark, with demonstrators in Nuuk and Copenhagen carrying signs such as “Greenland is not for sale” and “Hands Off Greenland” as coverage revealed. Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen joined the protests, underscoring local opposition to any change in the territory’s status.
European officials have stated that the tariffs could jeopardise ongoing trade negotiations with the US, with some members of the European Parliament calling for a suspension of tariff reductions on US goods as reporting indicated. The situation remains fluid, with further diplomatic discussions expected following the EU’s emergency meeting.
“Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration,” said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
In addition, statements from Australia’s government echoed European concerns, with Finance Minister Katy Gallagher urging the US to avoid tariffs and support free trade, reiterating that Greenland’s sovereignty is a matter for Greenland and Denmark.
Diplomatic sources confirmed that the EU’s 27 ambassadors would meet to discuss a coordinated response, with leaders warning that the US move could have long-term consequences for NATO and EU-US relations as details emerged.
