Eric Dane, Grey’s Anatomy Star, Dies At 53 After ALS Battle

advertisement
Eric Dane, the American actor best known for his roles as Dr Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, died on 19 February at the age of 53.
His death came less than a year after he publicly revealed his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive and terminal motor neurone disease. Dane spent his final days surrounded by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia.
According to The Guardian, Dane’s representatives confirmed his passing on Thursday afternoon. The statement highlighted that he became a passionate advocate for ALS awareness and research after his diagnosis, determined to make a difference for others facing the same illness.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025 and continued to work despite the progression of the disease. He appeared in the HBO series Euphoria and was scheduled to appear in its third season, having filmed scenes in a wheelchair due to his health condition. Dane’s publicist stated that he was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Dane’s career began with guest roles on television shows such as Saved by the Bell and Charmed before his breakthrough as Dr Mark Sloan, also known as “McSteamy,” on Grey’s Anatomy. He played the role from 2006 to 2012 and reprised it in 2021. Dane also starred in The Last Ship and several films, including X-Men: The Last Stand and Marley & Me.
Reports note that Dane’s family described him as being deeply missed and lovingly remembered. The statement emphasised his gratitude for the support from fans and requested privacy for the family. ALS, the disease that led to his death, is rare and causes progressive paralysis, with most patients dying within three to five years of diagnosis.
Dane and Gayheart married in 2004 and, despite a separation, continued to support each other as family. Their daughters, Billie and Georgia, live primarily with Gayheart. Dane’s net worth was estimated at $7 million, with his career spanning television and film.
Dane was also recognised by the ALS Network, which named him advocate of the year in 2025. He spoke publicly about the challenges of living with ALS and worked to raise funds for research.
“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” his representatives stated.
Analysis showed that Dane’s legacy extends beyond his acting, as he is remembered for his advocacy and the impact he had on fans and the ALS community. His family has requested privacy as they grieve his loss and navigate this difficult period.
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a degenerative disorder that leads to loss of muscle function and, eventually, the ability to breathe independently.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.