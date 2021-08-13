England to Play Two T20Is in Pakistan Before T20 World Cup

England men's and women's cricket teams will play all their limited-overs matches in Rawalpindi during their tour of Pakistan in October, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the revised schedule on Friday.

The two T20I matches were initially set to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

It will be England's first tour of Pakistan since 2005. While England men's team will tour Pakistan after 16 years, England women's team, captained by Heather Knight, will tour Pakistan for the first time.

"We are delighted to welcome both the England men's team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005, and the England women's team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time. Both are additional tours with England men's side scheduled to return to Pakistan in the last quarter of 2022 for white-ball and ICC World Test Championship fixtures," said PCB CEO Wasim Khan.