Eminent Malayalam Poet and Activist Sugathakumari Passes Away

Noted poet, writer and environmentalist Sugathakumari passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, 23 December, due to COVID-19-related complications. She was 86.

She breathed her last at 10.52 am at the Thiruvannathapuram Medical College Hospital.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Pradesh Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan, and BJP state President K Surendran mourned the passing away of the renowned poet.

A former Kerala State Woman's Commission Chairperson, Sugathakumari was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2006. Many other accolades she won in her lifetime included the Sahitya Akademi award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, and the Ezhuthachan and Odakkuzhal literary awards.