Search On for Single-Tusked Elephant That Killed 22 in Jharkhand

Since the beginning of January 2026, a single-tusked elephant has killed at least 22 people in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district.

The attacks have occurred mostly at night, targeting villages and resulting in widespread panic.

Authorities have deployed over 100 personnel and wildlife specialists from multiple states to track the animal, but efforts to locate and tranquillise it have so far been unsuccessful. Residents have been advised to avoid forested areas and remain vigilant.