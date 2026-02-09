'EROs’ Sole Authority Over Voter Eligibility Decisions': EC Tells Supreme Court

The Election Commission has clarified that only Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) have the statutory authority to accept or reject the eligibility of electors during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Micro observers, who are deputed to assist in the process, do not possess any statutory powers to make such decisions. This clarification was issued in response to concerns raised about the roles and responsibilities of micro observers during the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.