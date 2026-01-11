ED Moves Supreme Court Against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Over I-PAC Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India, alleging interference by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state administration in its investigation into the I-PAC coal scam. The agency claims that Banerjee’s actions during a recent raid at the I-PAC office in Kolkata impeded the investigation, including the alleged removal of documents. The matter is also pending before the Calcutta High Court, with hearings scheduled for 14 January 2026.