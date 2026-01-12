'Threatened Officers': ED Moves SC Over Mamata’s 'Interference' In I-PAC Raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a petition before the Supreme Court of India, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior state officials.

The agency alleges that Banerjee and others obstructed its search operations at the Kolkata offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC and its director Pratik Jain. The Supreme Court has not yet heard the matter. The case follows earlier proceedings in the Calcutta High Court, which were adjourned due to disruptions in the courtroom.