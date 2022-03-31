ED Raids Lawyer Satish Uke Who Ran Campaign Against BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 31 March, carried out raids at the residence of well-known lawyer Satish Uke, who is known for running a campaign against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A team of ED along with CRPF personnel landed at the residence of the lawyer and his brother Pradeep Uke in Parvati Nagar at around 5 am, and were engaged in search operations.

Last week, Satish Uke was engaged as the lawyer of Congress state President Nana Patole in a Rs 500 crore defamation case filed against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in the sensational phone-tapping case.