ED Moves Calcutta High Court Alleging Mamata Banerjee Obstructed I-PAC Raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the Calcutta High Court on 8 January 2026, alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interfered with its search operations at premises linked to the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in Kolkata.

The ED claimed that Banerjee’s actions during the raids, which were part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation connected to the 2020 coal scam, resulted in the removal of key evidence.