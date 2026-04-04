'Eats Beef, Supports Anti-Nationals': Assam CM Attacks Poll Candidate's Mother

In response to the allegations, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury urged the BJP to verify facts before making public accusations. She highlighted her family’s contribution to the nation, noting that her grandfather, Ari Bahadur Gurung, was a signatory to the Indian Constitution representing the Gorkha community. She stated, “It is my daughter who is contesting the election as per her own choice. I wonder why the chief minister is dragging common people like us into such false accusations.”