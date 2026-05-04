West Bengal Election: TMC Closing in Even As Early Trends Show BJP Ahead

Counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 began at 8:00 am on 4 May 2026 across 77 centres in the state. Early trends indicate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in several key constituencies, including Bhabanipur, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is seeking a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP aims to form its first government in West Bengal. The election saw a record voter turnout of over 92 percent, with polling conducted in two phases on 23 and 29 April.