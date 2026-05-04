West Bengal Election: TMC Closing in Even As Early Trends Show BJP Ahead

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Counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 began at 8:00 am on 4 May 2026 across 77 centres in the state. Early trends indicate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in several key constituencies, including Bhabanipur, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is seeking a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP aims to form its first government in West Bengal. The election saw a record voter turnout of over 92 percent, with polling conducted in two phases on 23 and 29 April.
According to Hindustan Times, the initial rounds of counting showed BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari taking an early lead in Bhabanipur, while the TMC’s Mamata Banerjee was trailing. The counting process is underway for 293 seats, with repolling ordered in the Falta constituency due to reported electoral offences. The Election Commission has scheduled repolling in Falta for 21 May, with counting for that seat on 24 May.
As reported by The Hindu, the BJP established early leads as postal ballots were counted first. In Jhargram, BJP’s Lakshmi Kanta Sau was ahead by a narrow margin. Security was heightened at all counting centres, with over 2.5 lakh personnel from Central Armed Police Forces and state police deployed to ensure a peaceful process. The counting is being conducted under a multi-layered security grid across 23 districts.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, early trends from Bhabanipur showed Mamata Banerjee trailing Suvendu Adhikari. Both TMC and BJP candidates arrived at counting centres expressing confidence in their respective victories. The contest in Bhabanipur is being closely watched due to its political significance and the high-profile candidates involved.
As noted in an article by Financial Express, the state recorded one of its highest voter turnouts, with 92.93 percent participation. The first phase, covering 152 constituencies, saw a turnout of 93.19 percent, while the second phase, including Kolkata and southern districts, recorded 91.66 percent. Key issues influencing the election included governance, women’s safety, corruption allegations, and changes in voter lists.
“Early trends from Bhabanipur show CM Mamata Banerjee trailing BJP's Suvendu Adhikari,” a source stated, reflecting the high-stakes nature of the contest.
Initial updates indicated that by 8:40 am, the BJP was leading in at least 14 seats, while the TMC was ahead in nine. These early figures are subject to change as counting progresses throughout the day. Suvendu Adhikari was also reported to be leading in Nandigram, another key constituency.
Key constituencies such as Nandigram, Dinhata, Murshidabad, and Malda are being closely monitored as coverage revealed, with Nandigram featuring a rematch between Suvendu Adhikari and TMC’s Pabitra Kar. These constituencies are considered indicators of broader electoral trends in the state.
In the broader context, analysis showed that the 2026 election is one of the most competitive in recent years, with the TMC defending its long-standing rule against a resurgent BJP. The outcome is expected to influence not only the state’s governance but also the national political landscape.
“The results will decide whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee secures a fourth straight term for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manages a major breakthrough,” a source summarised the stakes.
Security and transparency measures have been emphasised as details emerged, with the Election Commission deploying additional observers and maintaining strict surveillance at strongrooms housing EVMs. The process is being monitored by all major parties and independent observers to ensure fairness.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.