DUSU President, ABVP Members Forcibly Enter Gargi College, Students Push Back

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On 17 April 2026, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Aryan Maan and several Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members allegedly forced entry into Delhi University's Gargi College. The incident occurred after the group was denied entry due to college rules restricting male visitors, particularly during the ongoing student council elections. Police personnel were present on campus and intervened to escort the group out, ensuring that the election process continued without reported violence or disruption.
According to Hindustan Times, the entry of Aryan Maan and ABVP members was prompted by a contesting candidate who contacted the DUSU president, alleging unfairness in the election process. Despite being denied entry based on established rules, the group proceeded to enter the premises, citing support for the candidate as their reason.
Police officers stationed at the college responded promptly following reports of the forced entry. They escorted Aryan Maan and the accompanying ABVP members out of the campus and maintained order throughout the remainder of the election. No formal complaints were filed by students or staff, and the election concluded peacefully, according to statements from law enforcement officials.
Student accounts described the incident as intimidating, with some expressing concern over the manner in which the group entered the college. One fourth-year undergraduate student stated, “The president has no role to play, and even if he did, the manner in which he entered, along with his aggressive verbal and body language, was highly intimidating.” Coverage revealed that Gargi College operates outside the purview of DUSU politics and does not have active student political organisations.
“Our college operates entirely outside the influence of DUSU politics and we do not have active student political organisations. The president has no role to play, and even if he did, the manner in which he entered, along with his aggressive verbal and body language, was highly intimidating,” a student said.
ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma responded to the allegations, stating that the situation escalated from a protest. He explained that ABVP members were initially staging a sit-in protest when a non-teaching staff member allegedly verbally abused them, which led to the group forcibly entering the campus as details emerged.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) publicly criticised the incident, sharing a video of the entry and questioning the safety standards at women’s colleges. The party raised concerns about the implications for student safety and the conduct of student political groups in their statements.
Attempts to obtain responses from the college administration, Aryan Maan, and the contesting student were unsuccessful according to further coverage.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.