Drone Strike Near Dubai Airport Sparks Massive Fire, Flights Suspended

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Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended all flight operations on 16 March 2026 after a drone strike caused a fire near a fuel tank facility. Emergency teams responded to the incident, and authorities confirmed that the fire was brought under control with no reported injuries. Several flights were diverted, and passengers were advised not to travel to the airport as safety checks continued.
According to Hindustan Times, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the suspension as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Emirates, the largest carrier at the airport, confirmed the halt and stated that flight operations would remain limited until further notice.
As reported by The Hindu, an Emirates flight from Kochi to Dubai was forced to return to India after the sudden closure of the airport. The closure was attributed to a “security incident” following the drone-related fire, and several aircraft were redirected or forced to circle until the situation was stabilised.
Coverage revealed that Dubai Civil Defence teams quickly contained the fire, and no injuries were reported. The Dubai Media Office advised travellers to contact their airlines for updates and confirmed that safety measures were in place to protect residents, workers, and airport operations.
As highlighted by Siasat, the incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The fire was visible from a considerable distance, and videos circulating on social media showed large flames near the airport’s fuel tank facility.
“Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff,” the Dubai Media Office stated.
Further updates indicated that traffic routes around the airport, including Airport Road and the Airport Tunnel, were temporarily closed. Authorities also diverted some flights to Al Maktoum International Airport and advised motorists to use alternative routes while emergency teams managed the situation.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Iran has targeted the United Arab Emirates with over 1,800 missiles and drones since the conflict began, impacting civilian infrastructure and causing repeated disruptions at Dubai International Airport.
Flight operations at Dubai International Airport remained disrupted as authorities continued safety checks and monitored the situation. Emirates and other airlines maintained reduced services, and passengers were urged to await official updates before travelling to the airport.
“All necessary measures are being taken to ensure everyone's safety,” the Dubai Media Office posted, confirming that the fire was under control and that no casualties had occurred.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.