Drone Strike Near US Consulate in Dubai, No Injuries Reported

A drone attack occurred near the United States consulate in Dubai on 3 March 2026, resulting in a fire that was quickly contained. No injuries were reported among consulate staff or civilians. The incident followed similar attacks on US diplomatic missions in Kuwait and Riyadh earlier in the week. Authorities cordoned off the area and issued safety advisories to the public, urging them not to approach or interact with any debris from the incident.
According to The Indian Express, UAE authorities specifically warned residents against touching or photographing debris from the drone interception, citing potential safety risks. The Dubai Media Office confirmed that the fire had been extinguished and reiterated that all necessary safety protocols were in place. Indian airlines began operating special flights to assist stranded passengers as airspace disruptions continued in the region.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the United Arab Emirates has faced over 1,000 attacks since the escalation of the US-Israel-Iran conflict. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country would defend its right to self-defence but clarified it has not altered its defensive posture or allowed its territory to be used for attacks against Iran. The US State Department announced the closure of the Kuwait City embassy and suspended consular services in Riyadh following similar incidents.
As highlighted by The Hindu, residents near the consulate reported hearing a loud bang, followed by visible flames. Dubai authorities confirmed that the fire was the result of a drone-related incident and that it was successfully contained. Streets around the consulate were cordoned off, and police ensured that onlookers were kept at a safe distance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that all consulate personnel were safe and accounted for.
As noted in an article by Scroll, United States President Donald Trump announced new measures to secure maritime trade in the Gulf, including political risk insurance and naval escorts for oil tankers. These steps were taken in response to increased risks to shipping and energy supplies following the regional escalation. Trump stated, “If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible. No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD.”
“Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained,” the Dubai Media Office stated.
At the start of the week, photos circulated showing smoke rising from the area, but officials reiterated that no injuries occurred and that public safety remained a priority. The Dubai Media Office and local authorities continued to monitor the situation and maintain heightened security measures in the vicinity of the consulate.
In the aftermath, videos of the explosion and fire at the consulate surfaced on social media, with officials confirming the authenticity of the footage. Personnel at the consulate had been reduced in advance as a precaution. The incident marked the second drone attack on a US diplomatic mission in the UAE within days, following the Riyadh embassy incident.
Efforts to ensure the safety of foreign nationals and residents continued as authorities coordinated with airlines and foreign missions to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers. The Ministry of External Affairs in India and other governments expressed concern for their citizens and monitored the evolving security situation in the region.
Regional tensions remained high as further attacks and retaliatory measures were reported across the Gulf. The UAE reiterated its position of non-involvement in the conflict while maintaining readiness to defend its territory and ensure public safety.
