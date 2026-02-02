'Poor, Pathetic, Talentless': Trump Threatens To Sue Trevor Noah For Grammy Joke

advertisement
At the 2026 Grammy Awards, host Trevor Noah made a joke referencing former US President Donald Trump and the late Jeffrey Epstein, prompting Trump to issue a public threat of legal action against Noah. Trump responded on his social media platform, denying any association with Epstein’s island and criticising both Noah and the Grammy Awards. The incident has drawn significant attention across US and international media, with Trump reiterating his denial of any wrongdoing related to Epstein.
According to The Guardian, Trevor Noah’s joke during the Grammy ceremony suggested that Trump needed a new island to “hang out with Bill Clinton” since Epstein’s island was gone.
As reported by The Indian Express, Trump’s reaction was posted on his Truth Social account, where he criticised the Grammy Awards as “virtually unwatchable” and compared Noah unfavourably to other television hosts. Trump reiterated his denial, stating, “I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the latest release of the Epstein files again referenced several prominent individuals, including Trump. Trump, who has previously denied any association with Epstein, responded to Noah’s joke by threatening legal action and demanding that Noah “get his facts straight.” The report also notes that Trump’s name appears in thousands of references within the newly released documents, though no official accusations have been made against him.
“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.” — Donald Trump, Truth Social
Coverage revealed that Noah’s monologue at the Grammys included multiple jokes about Trump, including references to the recent release of the Epstein files by the US Justice Department. The files reportedly contain over 5,300 references to Trump, but there is no direct evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Trump has consistently denied any criminal link to Epstein, stating, “I was never on Epstein’s Plane.”
Details of the Grammy night also included Noah’s jokes about other celebrities, such as Nicki Minaj, and his impersonation of Trump. Minaj, who has publicly supported Trump, posted a cryptic message on social media following the event, though she did not directly address Noah’s comments.
Trump’s legal threats were contextualised by his history of litigation against media outlets and public figures. The broader media coverage noted that Trump has previously pursued lawsuits against several major news organisations and has a pattern of responding to criticism with legal action.
“Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!” — Donald Trump, Truth Social
Further analysis indicated that Noah, who has hosted the Grammys for several years, has maintained a high profile in the entertainment industry. The incident has not resulted in any official legal proceedings as of 2 February 2026, and both parties have continued their public engagements without further escalation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.