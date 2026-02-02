'Poor, Pathetic, Talentless': Trump Threatens To Sue Trevor Noah For Grammy Joke

As reported by The Indian Express, Trump’s reaction was posted on his Truth Social account, where he criticised the Grammy Awards as “virtually unwatchable” and compared Noah unfavourably to other television hosts. Trump reiterated his denial, stating, “I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”