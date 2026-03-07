Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Rises By Rs 60 Amid West Asia Conflict

As highlighted by Financial Express, this is the second LPG price hike in less than a year, with the previous increase of Rs 50 occurring in April 2025. Commercial LPG rates have risen by Rs 302.50 since January 2026. Industry officials have stated that, despite the increase, Indian LPG prices remain among the lowest in the region. The price adjustments reflect the steep rise in global energy prices since the onset of the West Asia conflict.