Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Raised By Rs 29 Across India

Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices were increased by Rs 29 per 14.2-kg cylinder, effective 7 June.

The new price for a standard domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 942, up from the previous rate of Rs 913.

This marks the second price hike for domestic LPG cylinders in the last three months, following a Rs 60 increase in March. The price revision comes amid ongoing volatility in global energy markets and continued supply disruptions.