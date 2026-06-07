Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Raised By Rs 29 Across India

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Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices were increased by Rs 29 per 14.2-kg cylinder, effective 7 June.
The new price for a standard domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 942, up from the previous rate of Rs 913.
This marks the second price hike for domestic LPG cylinders in the last three months, following a Rs 60 increase in March. The price revision comes amid ongoing volatility in global energy markets and continued supply disruptions.
According to Scroll, the latest increase follows a series of fuel price hikes in India, including petrol and diesel, which have risen by a cumulative Rs 7.50 per litre since mid-May. The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has also increased by Rs 6 per kg during the same period. The cost of crude oil in international markets, particularly due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, has been a significant factor influencing these adjustments.
As reported by Deccan Herald, state-run oil marketing companies were estimated to be incurring a loss of approximately Rs 703 on every domestic LPG cylinder sold before this revision.
Despite the recent increases, these companies continue to sell petrol and diesel below cost, with losses of around Rs 11 per litre on petrol and Rs 33.6 per litre on diesel.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the March 2026 LPG price hike was directly linked to disruptions in global energy supplies caused by the conflict in West Asia. The current hike is similarly attributed to elevated international fuel prices and ongoing supply constraints.
The government has so far avoided a full pass-through of these higher international prices to consumers, absorbing part of the increase through state-owned fuel retailers.
“The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will rise from Rs 913 to Rs 942 with effect from Sunday,” industry sources stated, as cited by multiple outlets.
Industry analysis indicated that the broader effect of rising fuel prices is expected to increase consumer inflation in the coming months.
Higher transport and manufacturing costs, driven by increased petrol and diesel prices, are likely to contribute to both food and core inflation. The direct impact on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is estimated at around 36 basis points for a Rs 7.5-per-litre increase in petrol and diesel prices.
Recent coverage revealed that the latest LPG price hike is necessary to offset the continued losses faced by oil marketing companies. Despite the March increase, these companies were still incurring significant losses on domestic LPG sales, prompting the current adjustment.
The price hike applies nationwide, with similar increases reported in other major cities such as Bengaluru, where the price now stands at Rs 944.5 per cylinder.
Further reporting indicated that commercial LPG cylinders have also seen repeated price hikes in recent months. On 1 June 2026, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was raised by Rs 42, bringing its cost to Rs 3,113.5. Previous months saw additional increases, reflecting the broader trend of rising energy costs across sectors.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.